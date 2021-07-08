Fallout from Love Island row causes islander to call time on romance

Aaron Francis has called time on his romance with Sharon Gaffka in Love Island.

After going on dates with new arrivals Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford he pulled the 25-year-old civil servant aside for a conversation about their relationship.

Luxury events host Francis, 24, had criticised Gaffka for her “fiery” response to a row with Hugo Hammond during Tuesday’s episode of the UK dating show.

During Wednesday’s programme, he said: “I wanted to chat to you yesterday. After yesterday, I didn’t really like the way you reacted to everything.”

Sharon responded: “From my perspective, you weren’t in the conversation. So when I was talking to him I wasn’t yelling.”

Aaron Francis. Pic: ITV

Aaron said: “Personally, I do prefer someone a lot more chilled. We get on really well, that’s pretty clear.

“But I do feel like there were a few red flags about. Can I see this working long-term? I’m not really sure.”

Sharon Gaffka, one of the contestants in the new series of Love Island.

After finding out Aaron was ending their relationship, Sharon told him he had been “a bit unfair to turn around and say straight away ‘it’s done'”.

Millie and Lucinda also hit it off with a number of the islanders during a series of dates.

The pair each picked a trio of men who will cook and then share a dish with them as part of a three-course dinner.

Millie chose Aaron to cook her starter, Liam Reardon to prepare a main course and Hugo for her dessert.

During her meal with Liam, he said: “I think main is the most important meal. Am I the most important guy?”

Millie said: “Yeah. I don’t think I’ve ever met someone who is 6′6 and I find that extremely fit.”

She added: “I need someone like you, I do.”

Liam responded: “I think I need someone like you.”

Lucinda opted for a starter with Brad McClelland, Hugo to cook her main and Aaron to prepare dessert and, after her meal, said she had been impressed by all the men.

Love Island continues on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.