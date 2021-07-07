The Handmaid’s Tale star O-T Fagbenle on using an English accent in Black Widow

The Handmaid’s Tale star O-T Fagbenle on using an English accent in Black Widow
O-T Fagbenle stars as fixer Mason in the blockbuster (Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios/PA)
Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 18:08
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

The Handmaid’s Tale star O-T Fagbenle has spoken of the relief he felt being able to use his natural English accent in the Marvel film Black Widow.

The actor, who plays June’s husband Luke Bankole in the dystopian US drama, stars opposite Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff’s fixer Mason in the blockbuster, and will soon be seen playing Barack Obama in a new TV series about the First Ladies.

He told the PA news agency: “There is (a sense of relief) to be honest.

“I’ve been doing Luke and so an American accent for so long that I do have a sense of confidence about it, but it’s also like, you have to stay in it.

“I’ve been doing Barack Obama and it’s really specific and heavy wears that crown, it’s really challenging, because you have to continue working on it, otherwise you get lazy and you miss little things, little idiosyncrasies.

“So when I can just basically be me, it’s much easier.”

Fagbenle said he was taken aback by the level of secrecy that surrounded the film and his role, adding: “It kind of unfolded as the deal was done and by the time I stepped on set, I knew the whole deal.

“They take security very seriously. I like it, I respect it, I do it and I know it’s for the best for the fans, but I do find it slightly amusing, because the level of it is like someone may die if this actually comes out, that’s the level of security.

“I’ve seen people do home inspections where they are checking gas and fire alarms with less enthusiasm for safety than the Marvel people do. So I respect it, but I find it a bit amusing as well.”

Black Widow is out now in UK cinemas and will be available on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9.

More in this section

The 89th Academy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles Michelle Williams cast as Henry VIII’s last wife in upcoming film Firebrand
Rebekah Vardy libel proceedings Rebekah Vardy claims partial victory in latest round of Coleen Rooney libel case
France Cannes 2021 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet 74th Cannes Film Festival rolls out red carpet
widowfagbenleplace: uk
Charles Finch and Chanel pre-Bafta party

David Harbour: Marvel superhero role does not impress Lily Allen’s daughters

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices