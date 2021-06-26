Quentin Tarantino shares update on his plans to retire after next film

Quentin Tarantino has insisted he will retire after his next film (David Parry/PA)
Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 06:53
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Quentin Tarantino has insisted he will retire after his next film.

The acclaimed director of movies including Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained has long said he will call it a day after his 10th project.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which was released in 2019, was Tarantino’s ninth film.

During an appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher, the 58-year-old reiterated his desire to walk away from the director’s chair.

“I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better,” he told the host.

“I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud, that’s going to win any argument in a court of public opinion or supreme court or anything like that.

“At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I’ve done, it’s not as many as other people, but that’s a long career. That’s a really long career.

“And I’ve given it everything I have, every single solitary thing I have.”

Tarantino, who has won best original screenplay Oscars for Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained, cited the example of Don Siegel as a director who worked for too long.

Siegel was known for collaborating with Clint Eastwood on five films, including 1971’s Dirty Harry.

Tarantino said: “If he had quit his career in 1979, when he did Escape From Alcatraz, what a final film! What a mic drop. But he dribbles away with two more other ones, he doesn’t mean it.”

And Tarantino revealed he considered remaking his 1992 crime thriller Reservoir Dogs for his final film but has since decided against it.

“I won’t do it, internet,” he said. “But I considered it.”

US director Tarantino lives in Israel with his wife Daniella Pick, 37, and their one-year-old son, Leo.

