J Balvin welcomes first baby with girlfriend Valentina Ferrer

J Balvin has become a father (PA)
Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 09:10
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Musician J Balvin has welcomed his first child with model girlfriend Valentina Ferrer.

The Colombian Mi Gente singer, known as the Prince of Reggaeton, met his partner on the set of his music video for Sigo Extranandote.

Ferrer announced the birth of their baby on Instagram, sharing a black and white photo of her hand holding the new arrival’s foot.

She wrote: “4 days of the best Love.”

Ferrer confirmed her pregnancy in April in an interview with Vogue Mexico, when she said: “I did three tests in a row because I couldn’t believe it.”

Celebrating Balvin’s birthday in May with an Instagram post, she referred to him as “My daddy in training”.

Balvin is one of the world’s most-streamed pop stars, and his track Mi Gente has been streamed billions of times on YouTube

It was later remixed by Beyonce.

He has also collaborated with Justin Bieber, remixing his track Sorry and working together on La Bomba. He also appeared on I Like It by Cardi B.

Other hits include Un Dia with Dua Lipa, X with Nicky Jam and Que Mas Pues with Maria Becerra.

He will reportedly soon get his own Hasbro Transformers figure, named the J Balvintron.

