Michael B Jordan responds to controversy over naming of his rum brand

Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan has promised to rename his brand of rum following allegations of cultural appropriation, with critics including Nicki Minaj.

Jordan, star of the Creed films, launched the J’Ouvert liquor earlier this month but was met by a backlash over the name.

J’Ouvert is a carnival that celebrates Caribbean culture and has links to the emancipation of slaves in the 19th century.

Critics of California-born Jordan said he appeared to have no links to the region.

Superstar rapper Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, shared a post explaining why the name was important to people from the Caribbean and called on Jordan to make a change.

She wrote: “I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive— but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper.”

Black Panther star Jordan, who last year was named People magazine’s sexiest man alive, apologised for the incident.

We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming Michael B Jordan

He wrote on his Instagram Story: “I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on.

“Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations…

“We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming.”

Jordan, 34, added: “We sincerely apologise & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”