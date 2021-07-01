Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones fedora whips up £271,000 at auction

A fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom has sold at auction for 375,000 dollars (£271,000) (The Prop Store/PA)
Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 01:09
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom has sold at auction for 375,000 dollars (£271,000).

The wisecracking archaeologist’s trademark hat was the top item from the first day of Prop Store’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction.

The fedora beat its pre-auction estimates by almost £100,000.

A fedora worn by Harrison Ford in an Indiana Jones movie has been sold at auction (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Other highlights from the sale included the Ressikan flute played by Sir Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, which sold for 237,500 dollars (£171,000).

A screen-matched Jason Voorhees hockey mask from 1993’s Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday went for 225,000 dollars (£163,000).

An original wand and set of eyeglasses made for Daniel Radcliffe during production on parts one and two of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows fetched 97,500 dollars (£70,000).

Harry Potter’s glasses from the film saga have been sold at auction (Prop Store/PA)

That money – as well as the £5,700 raised from a limited edition boxed set of the seven Harry Potter books signed by JK Rowling – will benefit the author’s Lumos charity.

An R2-SHP light-up remote-controlled droid from 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker sold for 100,000 dollars (£72,000).

A “heavily annotated” The Empire Strikes Back script belonging to the late Carrie Fisher went for 62,500 dollars (£45,000).

And a green MG car used in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 black comedy Once Upon A Time In Hollywood sold for 53,125 dollars (£38,000).

Brandon Alinger, Prop Store’s COO, said: “Prop Store’s three-day Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction out of Los Angeles had an amazing opening day.

“Bidding was incredibly strong with many pieces outperforming their pre-sale estimates. We were especially thrilled to see our bidders’ love for Indiana Jones remains strong.”

