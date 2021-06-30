Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share new wedding pictures to celebrate anniversary

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share new wedding pictures to celebrate anniversary
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrated their second wedding anniversary by sharing new pictures of their big day (Ian West/PA)
Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 02:58
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrated their second wedding anniversary by sharing new pictures of their big day.

Game Of Thrones star Turner, 25, and US pop star Jonas, 31, tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019 before holding a second ceremony in France the following June.

Turner gave birth to a daughter in July last year.

They marked their wedding anniversary by sharing new pictures on social media.

Turner posted a black-and-white picture of the couple walking down the aisle, with her in a wedding dress and her husband in an all-black suit.

“2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub,” she captioned the snap.

In a separate post, Turner shared more behind-the-scenes pictures, including a look at her and Jonas dancing and the pool at the Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians in the south of France.

Jonas also shared two posts.

The first, of him and Turner dancing on their wedding day, was captioned: “The best two years of my life. Love you @sophiet.”

The second showed more behind-the-scenes snaps of the big day, including DJ Diplo at a DJ booth.

He infamously broke the news Jonas and Turner got married in Las Vegas by livestreaming the ceremony.

Jonas captioned his second post: “2 Years Of Party Times.”

More in this section

First trailer arrives for Sopranos prequel The Many Saints Of Newark First trailer arrives for Sopranos prequel The Many Saints Of Newark
Dungeons and Dragons filming - Netflix Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez pictured on set of Dungeons And Dragons movie
Greece Stolen Paintings Stolen Picasso painting to go back on display in Greece after suspect arrested
turnerplace: uk
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share new wedding pictures to celebrate anniversary

Worth the wait? Reviews arrive for Marvel’s delayed superhero film Black Widow

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices