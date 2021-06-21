Steven Spielberg’s company to produce films for Netflix

Steven Spielberg (Ian West/PA)
Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 18:39
Tom Horton, PA

Steven Spielberg’s film company is to produce “multiple” new films for Netflix each year, the streaming giant has announced.

The collaboration with Amblin Partners was announced on Twitter on Monday.

Filmmaker Spielberg previously argued in 2019 that films produced by Netflix should not be eligible for the Oscars and should instead be entered into the Emmys, which recognise excellence in television.

Spielberg said in a statement: “At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the centre of everything we do, and from the minute Ted (Sarandos, Netflix chief) and I started discussing a partnership, it was abundantly clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways.

“This new avenue for our films, alongside the stories we continue to tell with our longtime family at Universal and our other partners, will be incredibly fulfilling for me personally since we get to embark on it together with Ted, and I can’t wait to get started with him, Scott [Stuber, Netlix head of global film], and the entire Netflix team.”

Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos added: “Steven is a creative visionary and leader and, like so many others around the world, my growing up was shaped by his memorable characters and stories that have been enduring, inspiring and awakening.

“We cannot wait to get to work with the Amblin team and we are honoured and thrilled to be part of this chapter of Steven’s cinematic history.”

