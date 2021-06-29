Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez pictured on set of Dungeons And Dragons movie

Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine and Justice Smith filming Dungeons and Dragons (Liam McBurney/PA)
Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 17:58
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez share a laugh on the deck of a boat in new pictures from the set of Dungeons And Dragons.

The pair were joined by co-star Justice Smith to film scenes inside the harbour off Carrickfergus Castle in Northern Ireland.

Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine and Justice Smith during filming (Liam McBurney/PA)

The cast enjoyed the sunshine as they filmed the outdoor scenes for the  fantasy-adventure film, based on the role-playing game of the same name.

Carrickfergus Castle, where filming is taking place for Dungeons and Dragons (Liam McBurney/PA)

The movie also stars Hugh Grant and Rege-Jean Page, as well as Daisy Head, Chloe Coleman and Sophia Lillis.

Coleman was photographed in a gold dress, seeking shade under a large umbrella on a break between shots.

Chloe Coleman (Liam McBurney/PA)

Meanwhile Smith, best known for roles in Paper Towns and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, chatted to a crew member.

Justice Smith (Liam McBurney/PA)

The script for the film has been written by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who will also serve as directors.

The film is expected to be released in cinemas in 2023.

