Will Smith to release memoir later this year

Actor and rapper Will Smith is set to release his memoirs (Thibault Camus/AP)
Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 00:15
AP Reporters

Will Smith is ready to open up about his life story, with an autobiography to be released later this year.

Penguin Press announced on Sunday that Smith will release his memoir, called Will, on November 9.

The actor-rapper shared a photo of the book’s cover art to more than 54 million of his followers on Instagram.

Smith said he was “finally ready” to release the memoir after working on the book for two years. His book will be published by Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House and co-authored by Mark Manson, the author of The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k.

Smith’s book is due for release this autumn (PA)

“It’s been a labour of love,” Smith said in his post.

Smith, a two-time Academy Award nominee and four-time Grammy winner, will also narrate the audiobook of Will from Penguin Random House Audio.

Will looks to tell a story about Smith’s life and career. The book will delve into him being raised in West Philadelphia to entering superstardom as an actor and rapper.

Smith starred in the The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bad Boys, Men in Black and Pursuit of Happyness. He has won Grammys for Summertime, Men In Black, Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It, and Parents Just Don’t Understand.

