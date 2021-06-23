Disney finds its Snow White for live-action adaptation of classic fairytale

Disney finds its Snow White for live-action adaptation of classic fairytale
Disney has revealed which actress will star in its live-action adaptation of Snow White (KPA/PA)
Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 00:59
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler will play Snow White in Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic fairytale, it has been announced.

The US actress, 20, is poised to make her film debut later this year when playing Maria in Steven Spielberg’s much-awaited West Side Story.

It has now been revealed she will also play the fairest of them all in what is billed as a new take on Snow White.

Responding to the news, Zegler said: “Well… hello to a dream come true.”

Snow White And The Seven Dwarves, released in 1937, was the first Disney animated feature film.

It tells the story of a princess fed a poisoned apple by her stepmother, placing her in a deep sleep from which she can only be awakened by a kiss from a prince.

Its original soundtrack includes the songs Heigh-Ho, Someday My Prince Will Come and Whistle While You Work.

Marc Webb, whose previous films include 500 Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man, is set to direct the live-action version.

He said he was “thrilled” at Zegler’s casting.

Production on Snow White is expected to begin next year.

More in this section

Sotheby’s says it will accept cryptocurrency for rare 101-carat diamond Sotheby’s says it will accept cryptocurrency for rare 101-carat diamond
Sean Connery lanches book Suits worn by Bond star Connery on screen to go under hammer
Ready Player One European Premiere - London Steven Spielberg’s company to produce films for Netflix
snowwhiteplace: uk
56th Emmy Awards - Meryl Streep

Emmy nominees given option of being listed by gender-neutral title of performer

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices