Emmy nominees given option of being listed by gender-neutral title of performer

Nominees and winners at the Emmys will now have the option to use the gender-neutral term “performer”, the TV Academy has announced.

The Emmys, the most prestigious awards in US TV, said nominees in any category titled “actor” or “actress” could request their nomination certificate to carry the term “performer”.

Likewise, winners can ask for their statuette to use the gender-neutral option.

Sam Smith, who is non-binary, spoke out after the Brit Awards said it would not be scrapping gender specific categories (PA)

Emmys categories include best actor, actress, supporting actor and supporting actress.

The move comes amid a years-long debate over how to accommodate gender-neutral performers at awards shows.

In 2017 US actor Asia Kate Dillon, who is non-binary, asked the TV Academy to clarify its gender distinctions.

The star of drama Billions later decided to be entered into the supporting actor category at the Emmys.

In March, British singer Sam Smith, who is also non-binary, said they looked forward to a time when awards shows were “reflective of the society we live in” after the Brit Awards decided not to scrap gendered categories for the 2021 ceremony.

The Brits academy had faced pressure to do away with its male and female-specific awards.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards went gender-neutral in 2017.

The TV Academy also announced that from 2022, any film entered into the best documentary feature or best documentary short category at the Oscars would be ineligible at the Emmys.

Nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced on July 13, with the ceremony on September 19.