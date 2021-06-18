New image offers glimpse of Bill Nighy’s portrayal of a civil servant in Living

New image offers glimpse of Bill Nighy’s portrayal of a civil servant in Living
Bill Nighy will play Williams, who was tasked with helping to rebuild London after the Second World War (Ross Ferguson/PA)
Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 20:52
Tom Horton, PA

A first-look image for upcoming film Living has offered a glimpse of Bill Nighy playing a 1950s’ civil servant.

The actor will play Williams, who was tasked with helping to rebuild London after the Second World War.

The film will show Nighy’s character moving to the coast after receiving a life-threatening medical diagnosis, “vowing to make his final days meaningful, only to realise he doesn’t know how”, a statement from the makers of the film said.

Bill Nighy (Ian West/PA)

The new image shows Nighy in a pinstripe suit and bowler hat.

The film has been adapted from the Japanese novel Ikiru by author Kazuo Ishiguro.

The film will also feature The Trial Of The Chicago Seven’s Alex Sharp, Mank star Tom Burke and Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood.

Producers Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen said in a joint statement: “Adding Tom and Alex to our already distinguished cast is a great bonus for us all.

“They are both amazing actors and so perfectly right for the characters of Peter and Sutherland, two very crucial roles in our story.”

More in this section

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018 - Day One - O2 Arena - London French DJ David Guetta sells back catalogue to Warner Music
The 92nd Academy Awards - Press Room - Los Angeles Salma Hayek on why she wanted to play a woman facing menopause in an action film
In The Heights star: Latin community has not been welcomed in Hollywood In The Heights star: Latin community has not been welcomed in Hollywood
nighyplace: uk
The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian West: I was almost a runaway bride

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices