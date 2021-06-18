New image offers glimpse of Bill Nighy’s portrayal of a civil servant in Living

A first-look image for upcoming film Living has offered a glimpse of Bill Nighy playing a 1950s’ civil servant.

The actor will play Williams, who was tasked with helping to rebuild London after the Second World War.

The film will show Nighy’s character moving to the coast after receiving a life-threatening medical diagnosis, “vowing to make his final days meaningful, only to realise he doesn’t know how”, a statement from the makers of the film said.

Bill Nighy (Ian West/PA)

The new image shows Nighy in a pinstripe suit and bowler hat.

The film has been adapted from the Japanese novel Ikiru by author Kazuo Ishiguro.

The film will also feature The Trial Of The Chicago Seven’s Alex Sharp, Mank star Tom Burke and Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood.

Producers Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen said in a joint statement: “Adding Tom and Alex to our already distinguished cast is a great bonus for us all.

“They are both amazing actors and so perfectly right for the characters of Peter and Sutherland, two very crucial roles in our story.”