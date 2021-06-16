Dani Dyer makes EastEnders cameo in scene with father Danny Dyer

Dani Dyer makes EastEnders cameo in scene with father Danny Dyer

Dani Dyer and her father Danny in EastEnders (Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/PA)

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 13:15
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Danny Dyer has reunited with daughter Dani for a special cameo in EastEnders.

The former Love Island star made an appearance in the soap as a pregnant taxi driver called Jeanette, who picked up Dyer’s character, Mick Carter, from Albert Square.

Jeanette picks up Mick in Albert Square (Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

Mick told Jeanette “You’re literally my guardian angel” as she agreed to take him to hospital for his wife Linda’s pregnancy scan.

However, when Jeanette’s waters broke minutes later, Mick accompanied Jeanette to hospital to help her with her breathing.

Dani as Jeanette and Danny as Mick (Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

It comes just months after Dani, 24, gave birth to her own baby, son Santiago, with partner Sammy Kimmence, whom she dated before she starred on Love Island in 2018.

They later rekindled their romance after her split from Jack Fincham, with whom she won the ITV show.

Father and daughter on set together (Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

Danny joined the EastEnders cast in 2013.

The father and daughter duo have worked together previously and co-host Sorted With The Dyers, an unscripted Spotify podcast.

More in this section

Barbara Windsor bikini up for auction Barbara Windsor’s Carry On Camping bikini sells at auction
The Father director on Anthony Hopkins’ surprise Oscar win The Father director on Anthony Hopkins’ surprise Oscar win
Mary Poppins Returns European Premiere - London Lin-Manuel Miranda addresses In The Heights ‘colourism’ criticism
dyerplace: uk
The 22nd Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party - Los Angeles

KUWTK: Khloe Kardashian ‘frustrated’ by Kourtney’s reluctance to share love life

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices