Salma Hayek rubs shoulders with reality TV stars at event for latest film

Salma Hayek rubbed shoulders with reality TV stars while promoting her latest film (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 01:09
Keiran Southern, PA

Salma Hayek rubbed shoulders with reality TV stars while promoting her latest film.

The Hollywood actress attended an event in London for Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, an action comedy also starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson.

Hayek, 54, posed on the blue carpet at Cineworld Leicester Square on Monday.

Salma Hayek is on the promotional trail for her latest film Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

In video shared from the screening, Hayek told the audience how happy she was to return to a cinema.

She was joined by a host of reality TV stars, with Curtis and AJ Pritchard posing on the carpet.

Curtis Pritchard (left) and AJ Pritchard were among the celebrities who attended the event (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Model Imogen Thomas smiled in an all-white outfit, while comedian and actor Brian Conley was also in attendance.

Welsh model Imogen Thomas wore all white for the screening (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips arrived at the venue wearing a light-coloured vest top and pink minidress.

She appeared in series six of the ITV2 series.

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips posed for photographers at a screening for Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Dancing On Ice star Vanessa Bauer turned heads in a red satin outfit.

The professional skater wore the two-piece while beaming for the camera.

Vanessa Bauer arrives for a screening of Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard at Cineworld Leicester Square (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

And Homes Under The Hammer star Lucy Alexander was also in attendance.

Lucy Alexander arrives for a screening of Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

