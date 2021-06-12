Olivia Colman says she hopes The Father will encourage kindness towards the old

Olivia Colman has said she hopes her new film The Father will encourage people to show more kindness towards the elderly.

The actress stars opposite Sir Anthony Hopkins, who plays a man suffering from dementia.

My mum has always said old age is cruel and rude

Olivia Colman

Colman said making the film was the first time she had “seen through dementia sufferers’ eyes and it’s just cruel”.

She added: “It’s unfair and unkind but unless something else happens to us, we’re all going to be old.

“And so hopefully it will make people a little kinder to people who are older than them and just a bit more thoughtful that that’s where we will all end up. So be nice.”

Colman, 47, said she is “in that position where you slightly swap roles” with your mother.

The film co-stars Sir Anthony Hopkins (Carson Nicely/LEAP/PA)

“My mum has always said old age is cruel and rude,” she said.

“She was a nurse and geriatric care was her passion so I am aware of it. I’ve always seen my mum’s patients.”

Florian Zeller’s acclaimed adaptation of the play The Father arrived in UK cinemas earlier this week.

Colman was nominated for the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in the film.

