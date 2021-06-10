Friends: The Reunion breaks Sky One viewing record

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 21:06
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The Friends reunion special has become Sky One’s most-watched show, it has been confirmed.

Some 5.3 million viewers tuned in to watch David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry reunite on screen for the first time since the show ended its celebrated 10-year run in 2004.

The special also becomes broadcaster Sky’s most watched programme across live, recorded and downloaded viewing in the last two years.

It is second only to the final series of Game of Thrones for the biggest audience across Sky’s portfolio of entertainment channels.

Friends: The Reunion launched on May 27 and featured the cast reminiscing about their time on the show as well as cameos from A-list fans.

Pop star Bieber appeared during the special, strutting his stuff during a Friends-themed fashion show.

Elsewhere, Lady Gaga performed the show’s famous song Smelly Cat alongside Kudrow, while David Beckham and K-pop stars BTS also appeared.

The special also saw Schwimmer and Aniston reveal they almost enjoyed a real-life romance during the early episodes.

Their characters, Ross Geller and Rachel Green, famously had a will-they-won’t-they love story.

