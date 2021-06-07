Jennifer Lopez signs production deal with Netflix

Jennifer Lopez and her production company have signed a first-look deal with Netflix, the streaming giant announced.

Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions will produce films and series – both scripted and unscripted – with a focus on projects supporting “diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers,” Netflix said.

The deal includes two previously announced films, both starring Lopez.

The Mother is directed by Mulan filmmaker Niki Caro and follows a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to help her daughter survive.

Lopez is in training for the role, with filming set to begin next year ahead of its planned release in late 2022.

The second film, The Cipher, is based on the novel by Isabel Ojeda Maldonado.

Nuyorican Productions is co-run by Lopez, 51, and her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and the couple will also work with Benny Medina.

Chart-topping singer Lopez served as a producer on films including Second Act and Hustlers, both of which she starred in.

She said in a statement, “I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix.

“Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past.”

Scott Stuber, Netflix head of global films, said: “Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment.

“In partnering with her and Nuyorican we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world.”