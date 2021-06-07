Bruce Springsteen plans Broadway return of his one-man show

Bruce Springsteen (Ian West/PA)
Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 18:54
Mark Kennedy, Associated Press

Bruce Springsteen will return to Broadway this summer for a limited run of his one-man show Springsteen On Broadway.

Performances at the St James Theatre begin on June 26 with an end date set — at least for now — for September 4.

“I loved doing Springsteen On Broadway and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway,” the rocker said in a statement.

Springsteen On Broadway debuted in 2017 and was extended three times, finally closing in late 2018.

Columbia Records put out a two-disc soundtrack of Springsteen On Broadway and a filmed version of the show is on Netflix.

In the show, Springsteen performs 15 songs — including My Hometown, Thunder Road, and Born In The USA — and tells stories about growing up in New Jersey.

Some of the stories will be familiar to readers of his autobiography, and he even reads from it. His wife, Patti Scialfa, accompanies him for Brilliant Disguise.

Audience members will be required to provide proof of full Covid-19 vaccination in order to enter the theatre.

