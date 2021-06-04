Seth Rogen celebrates Superbad character McLovin’s birthday

Seth Rogen joined fans in celebrating the ’40th birthday’ of Superbad character McLovin (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 04:21
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Seth Rogen has joined fans in celebrating the “40th birthday” of Superbad character McLovin.

McLovin was the alias of Christopher Mintz-Plasse’s Fogell, the teenage nerd who tried to use a fake ID to buy alcohol in the 2007 coming-of-age comedy.

The Hawaii driving licence included the birth date of June 3 1981.

Rogen, who co-wrote the film with his childhood friend and frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg, celebrated the milestone on Twitter.

Alongside a picture of the fake ID, he wrote: “Happy 40th birthday McLovin. (We wrote this joke when we were 14 years old).”

The post was retweeted more than 46,000 times, with fans sharing their favourite memories of the film.

Mintz-Plasse also marked the occasion.

Michael Cera starred alongside Jonah Hill and Christopher Mintz-Plasse in Superbad (Ian West/PA)

He wrote on Instagram: “My character turns 40 today and it’s insane to me that it’s a huge deal.”

Superbad starred Jonah Hill, 37, and Michael Cera, 32, as Seth and Evan, teenage friends planning a party to celebrate graduating high school.

Rogen, 39, appears as a police officer alongside Bill Hader.

The film was a huge commercial success, grossing more than 170 million dollars (£120 million) on a 20 million dollar (£14 million) budget.

