John Boyega’s Rebel Ridge role re-cast after he left for ‘family reasons’

John Boyega (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 21:40
Tom Horton, PA

John Boyega’s part in Rebel Ridge is being re-cast after the actor left the film for “family reasons”, a Netflix spokeswoman has said.

Production of the film has been paused while the streaming giant looks for another actor to take on Boyega’s role.

Thriller Rebel Ridge is being directed by Jeremy Saulnier and production was already under way.

(Ian West/PA)

The Netflix spokeswoman said: “Rebel Ridge is pausing temporarily as we look to re-cast John Boyega who needed to leave the project for family reasons.

“We remain committed to Jeremy Saulnier’s extraordinary film and look forward to resuming production.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with John Boyega’s UpperRoom Productions, in addition to our upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone in which he also stars.”

A spokesman for Boyega declined to comment.

Rebel Ridge will feature stars including AnnaSophia Robb, James Cromwell and Don Johnson.

Filming reportedly began last month.

