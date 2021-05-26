Ariana Grande shares first pictures of wedding to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande (PA)
Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 18:10
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Ariana Grande has shared the first pictures from her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez.

The couple tied the knot in front of fewer than 20 people earlier this month

Grande, 27, announced in December she was engaged to Los Angeles real estate agent Gomez, 25.

She has now shared a first look at the nuptials, showing her in a white strapless column gown with a draped low back and white veil with a bow at the front.

In one photo the couple are kissing in front of a fireplace surrounded by candles, while in another Gomez has swept his new wife off her feet.

She captioned the shots: “5.15.21.”

She also shared photos of herself getting ready for the ceremony, having her make up done.

Another close-up black-and-white picture shows the couple kissing.

TMZ said the ceremony took place at Grande’s property in Montecito, the celebrity enclave in southern California the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also call home.

Grande shared news of her engagement on Instagram and posted a selection of pictures including one of her engagement ring.

She captioned the post “forever n then some”.

Grande began dating Gomez early last year and he featured in the music video for her lockdown-inspired single Stuck With U, which arrived in May 2020.

Confirming they were married last week, a representative for the star said: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love.

“The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

