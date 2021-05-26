Glenda Jackson recognised for contribution to British film industry

Actress and politician Glenda Jackson has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to the UK film industry by the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA).

The star of stage and screen was given the Richard Harris award, which honours an actor or actress who has contributed significantly to British films throughout their career, in a virtual presentation earlier this month.

She was celebrated for her work in movies including Women In Love and A Touch Of Class, for which she won Oscars, as well as Hedda, Sunday Bloody Sunday and Elizabeth R.

The BIFA said: “Glenda Jackson is a pioneer of stage and screen whose choice of roles has often challenged and changed the narrative around both class and female representation.

Glenda Jackson in 1988 (PA)

“Her incredible body of work has spanned many genres and generations and she remains, to this day, one of the UK’s most talented and beloved thespians.

“Not only a multi-award-winning actress but also a respected parliamentarian, her return to her craft in recent years, to much critical acclaim and joy, has been a triumph.

“Her contribution to the British film industry has been lasting and impactful and we are thrilled to honour her and her incredible body of work with this award.”

Jackson left acting in 1992 to embark on a career as a Labour MP, and served as junior transport minister from 1997 to 1999 under Tony Blair.

Glenda Jackson with former prime minister Gordon Brown (Andrew Winning/PA)

She stood down in 2015 and resumed her acting career following a 25-year absence, starring in the title role in a West End production of King Lear in 2016, for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award.

In 2020 she won a TV Bafta for her leading role in the drama Elizabeth Is Missing.

Jackson said: “I was very surprised to receive this award; it’s very kind of BIFA!”