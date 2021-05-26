'I'm dying inside': Jedward's Edward Grimes dons Eurovision costume for health update

Edward Grimes is back on his feet - and in a spectacular costume - following emergency surgery at the weekend.

The 29-year-old Jedward star took to Instagram today to update fans on his condition, saying that even though he might be looking better, it doesn't mean that he's not "dying inside".

“We’re all going through struggles. Just because I’ve shaved, put a bit of concealer on, put eye drops in to make my eyes look white, does not mean that I’m not dying inside,” the Dubliner said.

“I’m literally going through so many symptoms. Even if people put up strong faces it does not mean that they’re not going through darkness inside or health conditions.”

Grimes was admitted to hospital last Saturday and underwent emergency surgery to have his appendix removed following a ‘life threatening and scary’ situation.

Edward Grimes said he was in 'agony' on Saturday.

Jedward fans banded together to offer support to the singer, who provided regular updates from the hospital via social media and documented the exit of the ‘Jed from the ward’ at the beginning of this week.

He was especially upset to have been admitted on the day of the Eurovision final, as he couldn’t watch it with his brother John and the rest of their family. The twins first rose to fame on the sixth season of The X Factor in Britain and later represented Ireland twice in the Eurovision final.

Jedward at the 2012 Eurovision final. Picture: Mathis Wienand/Getty Images

In today’s post, Grimes donned his 2012 Eurovision costume to ‘lighten the spirit’ but warned fans that there is always more going on beneath the surface.

“Let this be a lesson to everyone that we’re all close to the waterline, whether that is about to cry or anything so just be kind to everyone.”

He also urged fans last week to take severe abdominal pain seriously.

“I’ve never experienced excruciating pain like this. Don’t brush off key signs from your body as health is everything.”