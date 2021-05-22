Jedward twin undergoes emergency surgery after "life-threatening and scary situation"

Edward Grimes, 29, was frustrated to miss Eurovision night with his brother John after undergoing an emergency appendix operation
Jedward twin undergoes emergency surgery after "life-threatening and scary situation"

Edward Grimes says he is "healing and on the road to recovery" after an emergency appendix operation.

Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 16:38
Caitlín Griffin

Jedward brother, Edward Grimes, one half of Jedward, has urged people to listen to their body after experiencing a "life-threatening and scary situation."

The 29 year-old twin underwent emergency surgery for appendicitis earlier today.

Taking to Twitter, Edward told fans he was on the "road to recovery" and is healing after feeling an "excruciating pain" in his abdominal region.

"I'm urging everyone to take severe pain in the abdominal area serious (sic) as I've never experienced excruciating pain like this and knew something wasn't right.

"I'm grateful it was caught in time...

"Don't brush off key signs from your body as health is everything," he said.

Edward Grimes urges people to listen to their bodies after he felt an "excruciating pain" in his abdominal area.
Edward Grimes urges people to listen to their bodies after he felt an "excruciating pain" in his abdominal area.

Edward thanked the emergency team for their hard work.

Thousands of messages from fans have poured in online wishing the X-factor star a speedy recovery.

The Dublin native also added he was disappointed to have missed watching the Eurovision with his twin brother John.

