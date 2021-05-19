Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones fedora could fetch up to £176,000 at auction

A fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom could whip up bids of as much as £176,000 when it goes under the hammer.

The wisecracking archaeologist’s trademark hat is part of a trove of Hollywood memorabilia up for auction next month at a Prop Store event in Los Angeles.

Organisers expect the over 1,200 rare TV and film items to fetch more than £4.4 million.

A fedora worn by Harrison Ford in an Indiana Jones film is going under the hammer (Prop Store/PA)

Among the items going under the hammer are the wand and eyeglasses made for Daniel Radcliffe during production of wizarding blockbusters Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows parts one and two.

They are estimated to fetch between £21,000-£35,000 each, with money raised to benefit Lumos, the charity founded by JK Rowling.

The fedora worn by Harrison in 1984 action-adventure sequel Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom is expected to sell for £106,000-£176,000.

An R2-SHP light-up remote-controlled droid from 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker has a guide price of between £56,000-£84,500.

Eyeglasses made for Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe for the final two films in the blockbuster franchise are also on offer (Prop Store/PA)

Fans of the franchise will also be able to get their hands on a “heavily annotated” The Empire Strikes Back script belonging to the late Carrie Fisher.

That is expected to sell for between £21,000-£35,000.

An item from another beloved space-faring franchise is going under the hammer.

Sir Patrick Stewart played Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and the character’s Ressikan flute – complete with box and costume continuity script – have a guide price of between £35,000-£50,000.

A reverse bear trap from 2004 horror film Saw is expected to fetch £28,000-£42,000 and a screen-matched suit jacket worn by Sir Sean Connery in 1971 James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever has a guide price of £14,000-£21,500.

A utility belt worn by Michael Keaton as Batman will go under the hammer at an auction of Hollywood memorabilia (Prop Store/PA)

Other items for sale include the golf cart used by Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (£8,000-£11,000), Michael Keaton’s utility belt from 1989’s Batman (£5,600-£7,000) and Leslie Odom Jr’s red suit from his portrayal of Sam Cooke in One Night In Miami (£1,000-£1,700).

Brandon Alinger, Prop Store chief operating officer, said: “With more than 1,200 lots over three days, the auction includes amazing pieces from the past 60 years of film and television. We are confident every film fan will find something here that they love.”

Each item sold comes with a Prop Store certificate of authenticity, organisers said.

The Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will be broadcast on June 29 and 30 as well as July 1 from 6pm UK time.

For more information visit www.propstore.com/liveauction.