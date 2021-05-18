Charles Grodin, star of Midnight Run and Heartbreak Kid, dies aged 86

Charles Grodin, star of Midnight Run and Heartbreak Kid, dies aged 86
Charles Grodin (Marty Lederhandler/AP)
Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 19:16
Jake Coyle, Associated Press

Charles Grodin, the offbeat actor and writer who starred as a newlywed cad in The Heartbreak Kid and the father in the Beethoven comedies, has died at the age of 86.

Grodin’s son Nicholas said his father died on Tuesday at his home in Wilton, Connecticut, from bone marrow cancer.

Grodin appeared in a string of notable films from the 1970s onward, including Midnight Run, The Woman In Red and Heaven Can Wait.

On Broadway, he starred with Ellen Burstyn in the long-running 1970s comedy Same Time, Next Year.

He also made his mark in another sphere, as a commentator on radio and TV and author of several books, including the FX series Louie.

He first gained wide notice in the 1972 Elaine May comedy The Heartbreak Kid, as a newlywed who abandons his bride on their honeymoon for beautiful Cybill Shepherd.

More in this section

London Olympic Games - Day 16 Arnold Schwarzenegger says Boris Johnson is the ‘real deal’
Graham Norton Show - London Nick Jonas reveals he injured his rib in bike fall
Ariana Grande Positions album Ariana Grande ties the knot with Dalton Gomez in surprise wedding
grodinplace: international
Naomi Campbell Fashion For Relief Charity Pop-Up Store Launch - London

Naomi Campbell announces motherhood news

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices