Nick Jonas reveals he injured his rib in bike fall

Nick Jonas reveals he injured his rib in bike fall
Nick Jonas revealed he injured his rib in an accident involving a bike (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 02:09
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Nick Jonas revealed he injured his rib in an accident involving a bike.

Reports emerged over the weekend the singer, 28, had been taken to hospital on Saturday after suffering an injury while shooting a mystery project.

Jonas was well enough to appear in his usual slot as a coach on the US version of The Voice on Monday and he shed light on the accident.

“I’m feeling okay,” Jonas said. “I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright.”

Jonas said he has a “cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises”.

He added: “I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am.”

Jonas, a chart-topping singer best known for performing with his siblings as the Jonas Brothers, also asked his fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton to “not make me laugh too much because it hurts to laugh”.

Country music star Shelton joked the injury was an excuse to get sympathy on the show and Jonas replied it was a “big elaborate plan”.

Jonas married actress Priyanka Chopra, 38, in 2018.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon May 17, 2021 Harry Potter fans return to Hogwarts as Warner Bros Studio Tour reopens
Scarlett Johansson gets covered in slime by husband Colin Jost during MTV awards Scarlett Johansson gets covered in slime by husband Colin Jost during MTV awards
Sacha Baron Cohen brings back Ali G, Borat and Bruno at awards show Sacha Baron Cohen brings back Ali G, Borat and Bruno at awards show
jonasplace: uk
Ariana Grande Positions album

Ariana Grande ties the knot with Dalton Gomez in surprise wedding

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices