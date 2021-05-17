Ariana Grande ties the knot with Dalton Gomez in surprise wedding

Ariana Grande ties the knot with Dalton Gomez in surprise wedding
Ariana Grande has tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in a ‘tiny and intimate’ wedding, the PA news agency can confirm (Dave Meyers/PA)
Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 20:48
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Ariana Grande has tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in a “tiny and intimate” wedding, the PA news agency can confirm.

The 27-year-old pop star said “I do” in front of less than 20 people over the weekend.

Grande announced in December she was engaged to Los Angeles real estate agent Gomez, 25.

Confirming they were married, a representative for the star said: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

TMZ said the ceremony took place at Grande’s property in Montecito, the celebrity enclave in southern California the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also call home.

Grande shared news of her engagement on Instagram and posted a selection of pictures including one of her engagement ring.

She captioned the post: “forever n then some.”

Grande was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

More in this section

Scarlett Johansson gets covered in slime by husband Colin Jost during MTV awards Scarlett Johansson gets covered in slime by husband Colin Jost during MTV awards
Sacha Baron Cohen brings back Ali G, Borat and Bruno at awards show Sacha Baron Cohen brings back Ali G, Borat and Bruno at awards show
Rege-Jean Page and Chadwick Boseman among winners at MTV Movie & TV Awards Rege-Jean Page and Chadwick Boseman among winners at MTV Movie & TV Awards
grandeplace: uk
Coronavirus - Mon May 17, 2021

Harry Potter fans return to Hogwarts as Warner Bros Studio Tour reopens

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices