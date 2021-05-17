Harry Potter fans return to Hogwarts as Warner Bros Studio Tour reopens

Harry Potter fans have returned to the cobbled streets of Diagon Alley and the Great Hall of Hogwarts as the Warner Bros Studio Tour welcomed guests for the first time since December 2020.

The tourist attraction in Leavesden, Hertfordshire has re-opened with safety measures in place including reduced capacity and regular enhanced cleaning, while visitors are required to wear a face mask or covering, unless seated in a cafe or restaurant, and pre-register their details or check in using NHS Test & Trace.