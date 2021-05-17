Harry Potter fans return to Hogwarts as Warner Bros Studio Tour reopens

Harry Potter fans return to Hogwarts as Warner Bros Studio Tour reopens
People look around sets at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London (Steve Parsons/PA)
Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 14:24
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Harry Potter fans have returned to the cobbled streets of Diagon Alley and the Great Hall of Hogwarts as the Warner Bros Studio Tour welcomed guests for the first time since December 2020.

The tourist attraction in Leavesden, Hertfordshire has re-opened with safety measures in place including reduced capacity and regular enhanced cleaning, while visitors are required to wear a face mask or covering, unless seated in a cafe or restaurant, and pre-register their details or check in using NHS Test & Trace.

Visitors in the Great Hall (Steve Parsons/PA)

The tour’s special exhibition A Celebration of Slytherin, which first ran last year, has been extended so fans can discover the secrets of the Slytherin Common Room and view the costumes of some of Slytherin’s most famous witches and wizards, including those of Draco Malfoy and Lord Voldemort.

Visitors will enter through the Great Hall doors to be greeted by a sea of green as the Slytherin house banners are suspended from the enchanted ceiling, in reference to the final scenes in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

Costumes on display (Steve Parsons/PA)

They will also be able to fly a broomstick over London, and enjoy a refreshing glass of Butterbeer during their visit.

Geoff Spooner, general manager at Warner Bros Studio Tour London said: “We are extremely excited to be welcoming visitors back to the Studio Tour.

People look around sets (Steve Parsons/PA)

“The measures we have in place ensure visitors will have both a safe and magical experience as they walk in the footsteps of the filmmakers who brought the Harry Potter films to life.”

More in this section

Sacha Baron Cohen brings back Ali G, Borat and Bruno at awards show Sacha Baron Cohen brings back Ali G, Borat and Bruno at awards show
Rege-Jean Page and Chadwick Boseman among winners at MTV Movie & TV Awards Rege-Jean Page and Chadwick Boseman among winners at MTV Movie & TV Awards
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards - Red Carpet Stars hit the red carpet for 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
reopeningpotterplace: uk
Harry Potter fans return to Hogwarts as Warner Bros Studio Tour reopens

Scarlett Johansson gets covered in slime by husband Colin Jost during MTV awards

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices