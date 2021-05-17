Scarlett Johansson gets covered in slime by husband Colin Jost during MTV awards

Scarlett Johansson was covered in slime by husband Colin Jost while accepting an honour during the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Oscar-nominated star of films including Black Widow, Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, 36, picked up the generation award in recognition of her glittering career.

In her video acceptance speech, Johansson thanked her co-stars down the years, before paying tribute to her fans.

Well deserved 👏 Congratulations to our 2021 #MTVAwards Generation Award recipient, Scarlett Johansson! pic.twitter.com/x2c22nJw9R — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

“This award is made possible by all of you, in fact,” she said. “And it’s because of that that it’s so meaningful to me.”

Saturday Night Live comedian Jost, 38, then appeared with a bowl of slime and poured it over his wife’s head.

“What the f***,” Johansson shouted.

It then emerged Jost had mixed up his awards shows and confused the MTV Movie & TV Awards with the slime-filled Nickelodeon ceremony.

Note to @ColinJost ... This is the #MTVAwards. And you should NEVER slime your wife, Scarlett Johansson. pic.twitter.com/3hKBnXKqQn — MTV (@MTV) May 17, 2021

“I’m very, very sorry,” Jost said. “I’ll get a towel… love you.” He told Johansson he bought the slime from Amazon.

Johansson and Jost tied the knot last year.

During the ceremony, she also shared a teaser for Marvel superhero movie Black Widow, which is set to arrive in July after multiple pandemic-enforced delays.

Previous recipients of the generation award include Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr and Jamie Foxx.