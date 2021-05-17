Netflix, Sky and Bisha K Ali collaborate on new fellowship for screenwriters

Netflix, Sky and Bisha K Ali are supporting a new programme to support screenwriters from ethnic minorities.

The programme, which begins accepting applications on Monday, will give participants an opportunity to gain writing experience at Netflix or Sky and achieve their first television credit.

They will also receive a bursary and can attend monthly seminars and workshops.

(Fiona Hanson/PA)

An industry mentor will also be assigned to them.

Screenwriter Ali said: “I am thrilled to be working alongside Netflix and Sky to launch our new Screenwriting Fellowship.

“Although my hope is that one day there will be no need for programmes like this to exist, this fellowship serves as an attempt to move toward a more inclusive industry and, ultimately, decrease barriers to entry for those who are often made to feel like outsiders in this field.”

Anne Mensah, vice president of original series at Netflix, said: “The Screenwriters’ Fellowship will provide outstanding writers with the support, networks and tools to find a home in our industry.

“Importantly, we’ve worked to design a programme that not only tries to remove some of the barriers to entering our industry, but provides the space, time and financial security to help writers develop their craft.

“I am thrilled to work alongside Bisha and Sky to support fantastic British voices.”

To apply to the programme, applicants will be required to submit a full script.