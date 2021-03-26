From Peckham to Walford: Sue Holderness joins EastEnders

The actress played Marlene in Only Fools and Horses
From Peckham to Walford: Sue Holderness joins EastEnders

Sue Holderness joins EastEnders (BBC/PA)

Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 10:29
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Only Fools and Horses star Sue Holderness has joined the cast of EastEnders.

The actress, who played Marlene, Boycie’s flirtatious wife, in the famous 1980s sitcom, joins the cast for a short stint later this spring.

She will play Estelle, who arrives in Walford whilst overseeing a photoshoot with Janet Mitchell.

Holderness said: “I was absolutely delighted to have been given the chance to visit Walford.

“It felt very surreal to be popping into the actual fish and chip shop, Ruby’s club, The Queen Vic and wandering around the iconic Albert Square.

“I was ridiculously excited about the whole thing!

“After more than 50 years in the business it was my first time working on a soap and I loved the whole experience,” The Green Green Grass actress said.

In the soap, Estelle’s attention turns to Janet’s father, Billy, “but it is clear from the outset that not everyone is as taken with Estelle as Billy is”, producers said.

More in this section

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Secret writer behind Kardashian joke account is unmasked
Spectre Royal World Premiere - London Daniel Craig: Films will be diminished without big screen experience
The Brit Awards 2021 - Show - London Olivia Rodrigo sets fire to curtains in video for new break-up song Good 4 U
eastendersplace: uk
The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Netflix to create Bridgerton spin-off on ‘origin story’ of Queen Charlotte

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices