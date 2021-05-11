Taylor Swift shares advice for up-and-coming artists in Brits acceptance speech

Taylor Swift (Ian West/PA)

Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 22:36
Tom Horton, PA

Taylor Swift told up-and-coming musicians there is “no career path that comes free of negativity” in a Brit Awards acceptance speech.

The US singer was presented with the global icon award during Tuesday’s ceremony.

Speaking at the O2 Arena, she said there are “so many incredible new artists in this room tonight and a lot of people watching who have goals and ambitions and dreams for themselves”.

She added: “I need you to hear me when I say that there’s no career path that comes free of negativity.

“If you are being met with resistance, that probably means that you are doing something new.

“If you are experiencing turbulence or pressure, that probably means you are rising, and there might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something and it’s met with cynicism or scepticism.

“You can’t let that crush you, you have to let it fuel you, because we live in a world where anyone has the right to say anything that they want about you at any time, but just please remember that you have the right to prove them wrong.”

(Ian West/PA)

Swift added she is “really, really proud to be part of this musical community, especially in a year when we all needed music so much”.

“But what we needed even more was the help and support that we got from the NHS and the key workers who are here tonight,” she said.

“Thank you for everything that you have done for us.”

Swift is the first female artist to win the global icon Brit Award.

Last month she landed her seventh UK number one album with Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

It was her third chart-topping album in the space of 259 days following the success of Folklore and Evermore.

