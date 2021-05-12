Brit Awards 2021: A list of all the winners

Brit Awards 2021: A list of all the winners

Little Mix (Ian West/PA)

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 07:59
Tom Horton, PA

The Brit Awards have taken place at the O2 Arena in London.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, featured performances by artists including Elton John, Headie One, Olivia Rodrigo and Griff.

Here is the full list of winners:

Dua Lipa (Ian West/PA)

Female solo artist – Dua Lipa

Male solo artist – J Hus

British group – Little Mix

Breakthrough artist – Arlo Parks

British single – Harry Styles, Watermelon Sugar

Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

Album of the year – Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

International female solo artist – Billie Eilish

International male solo artist – The Weeknd

International group – Haim

Rising star award – Griff

Global icon award – Taylor Swift

