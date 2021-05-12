Brit Awards 2021: A list of all the winners

The Brit Awards have taken place at the O2 Arena in London.
The ceremony, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, featured performances by artists including Elton John, Headie One, Olivia Rodrigo and Griff.
Female solo artist – Dua Lipa
Male solo artist – J Hus
British group – Little Mix
Breakthrough artist – Arlo Parks
British single – Harry Styles, Watermelon Sugar
Album of the year – Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
International female solo artist – Billie Eilish
International male solo artist – The Weeknd
International group – Haim
Rising star award – Griff
Global icon award – Taylor Swift