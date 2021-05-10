Ben Affleck posts tribute to ex-wife Jennifer Garner on US Mother’s Day

Ben Affleck has shared a tribute to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner to mark Mother’s Day in the US.

The Hollywood star was married to Garner for 13 years from 2005 and the pair share three children – daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina 12, and nine-year-old son son Samuel.

Sharing a series of photos of Garner cradling their children on Instagram, he wrote: “So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother’s Day. Love, their Dad.”

Catwalk star Gigi Hadid shared a message for her daughter Khai, who she welcomed in September.

She wrote: “The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy! I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you.”

John Travolta paid tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on the first Mother’s Day since her death in July last year following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

“Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day,” he wrote.

Kylie Jenner shared a message with her three-year-old daughter Stormi.

She wrote: “i love being your mommy,” adding a love heart emoji.

Naya Rivera’s widower Ryan Dorsey paid tribute to the late actress.

The actor posted a photo of the Glee star with their son Josey Hollis eating ice cream.

Dorsey wrote: “We can’t say the word happy but we’ll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy.”

Rivera, who drowned last year in a boating accident in Southern California aged 33, played cheerleader Santana Lopez on the musical comedy-drama.