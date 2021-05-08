Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson for new TV series

The actress, 32, is playing Baywatch star Anderson in Pam & Tommy, which will be released on the US Hulu streaming service.
Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson for new TV series

Lily James (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sat, 08 May, 2021 - 15:26
Tom Horton, PA

Lily James has showcased her transformation into Pamela Anderson for her next television role.

The actress, 32, is playing Baywatch star Anderson in Pam & Tommy, which will be released on the US Hulu streaming service.

She posted a photo of herself with blonde hair in costume as Anderson.

James shared a quote attributed to Anderson alongside the image.

“It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people,” she wrote.

Pam & Tommy will tell the story of Anderson’s marriage to musician Tommy Lee.

Lee is played by Sebastian Stan, while Seth Rogen will also star in the series.

It will be directed by Craig Gillespie and is written by Rob Siegel.

A release date has yet to be announced.

More in this section

Chris Cornell-Death Lawsuit Family of Chris Cornell settles with doctor over his death
Cats Photocall - London Sir Ian McKellen: My work got better after I came out as gay
Sexual Misconduct Weinstein Weinstein sues former lawyer for breach of contract
jamesplace: uk
Graham Norton Show - London

Emma Thompson: I faced greater criticism over XR support due to age and station

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices