Three people charged after incident where Lady Gaga’s dogs were taken

Three people who allegedly grabbed two of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs and shot her dogwalker have been charged with attempted murder and robbery.

Ryan Fischer was walking three of the pop star’s pets near Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood when a group of men jumped out of a car and tried to steal the animals on February 24.

Two of the dogs were taken and Fischer was shot in the ensuing struggle.

The dogwalker has since left hospital after undergoing surgery on a collapsed lung and the dogs were later returned unharmed after Gaga offered a 500,000 dollar (£360,000) reward.

The trio are among five who have been charged in the alleged plot which Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon called a “brazen street crime”.

He added: “We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court.”

James Howard Jackson, Jaylin Keyshawn White and Lafayette Shon Whaley all face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery, while Jackson also faces one count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

White faces one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Two others, Harold White and Jennifer McBride, have been charged with one count each of accessory after the fact, and McBride faces one count of receiving stolen property.

The defendants are expected to be arraigned on Thursday in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Centre.