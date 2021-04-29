Genesis announce first US tour in 14 years

Genesis are returning to the US for their first tour in 14 years (AP)

Rock band Genesis are returning to the US for their first tour in 14 years.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford announced plans for The Last Domino? Tour, which will kick off in Chicago on November 15.

The 14-date tour will also visit Washington DC, Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia.

The tour will end in Boston on December 15.

Genesis will play two shows in the New York area: They visit Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 5 and will play the brand-new UBS Arena in Belmont Park on December 10.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on May 7.

On the tour, Collins, Banks and Rutherford will be joined by their long-time guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer and Nic Collins on drums.

Genesis’ last US tour was 2007’s Turn It On Again: The Tour.

