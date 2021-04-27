Olivia Rodrigo to perform at the Brit Awards

Olivia Rodrigo will perform at this year’s Brit Awards.

The 18-year-old shot to worldwide fame with the release of single Drivers License in January, which topped the chart in the UK.

The Brit Awards ceremony will take place next month.

Rodrigo said: “I’m so excited that my first time in the UK will be spent at the Brits!

“My UK fans have been beyond supportive of me, and I’m so excited to perform for them on this iconic stage.”

Earlier this month Rodrigo announced she will release her debut album Sour on May 21.

In January the Official Charts Company revealed she had set a new record for the number of streams in a single day for a non-Christmas song with Drivers License.

(OfficialCharts.com/PA)

Dua Lipa, Griff, Arlo Parks and Headie One will also perform during the Brit Awards ceremony, which will be hosted by Jack Whitehall.

There will be an audience of 4,000 people at the event as part of the Government’s live events pilot scheme.

The Brit Awards will take place on May 11 at the O2 Arena in London.