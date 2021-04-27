Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams becomes WWF ambassador

Actress Maisie Williams has become the first global ambassador for climate and nature for wildlife charity WWF.

The Game Of Thrones star, 24, will support the organisation’s “global mission to turn around the crisis in climate and nature by 2030, ensuring a future where people and wildlife thrive”, a statement from WWF said.

Williams has appeared in a WWF video highlighting the importance in working to halt climate change.

WWF is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Thursday.

Williams said: “I am honoured and excited to be working with WWF where together we will give the opportunity for people to learn about critical parts of the natural world that are most at risk, and how we can all personally make a difference and preserve them for future generations.

“I want to showcase the fight back against climate change, including how we can turn around the crisis in our oceans, which are home to such extraordinary diversity of life and sustain us all.

“Through my history of learning about our sustainable future, I have recognised that climate change is often interpreted as an overwhelming force, but my personal goal is to show people everywhere that each and every one of us plays a vital role in making a difference.

“From small daily life changes, through to supporting larger campaigns directed at a government level for policy change, we can all join the many incredible activists who are working every day to impact change.”

Tanya Steele, chief executive of WWF UK, said: “This year is critical for action on climate and nature, with leaders making decisions that will shape our future.

“Nature is a vital ally in the fight against climate change and we need powerful voices speaking up for its protection and renewal.

“We’re thrilled to name Maisie as WWF’s first global ambassador for climate and nature, knowing she shares our passion for restoring the planet we all call home.”