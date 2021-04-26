Trailer for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story gets first showing at Oscars

Trailer for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story gets first showing at Oscars
Steven Spielberg (Ian West/PA)
Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 09:44
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

The atmospheric first trailer for Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story was released during Sunday night’s Oscars.

Starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria, two lovers trapped on opposite sides of a New York gang war, the film will premiere later this year after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers of the Academy Awards were treated to a first showing of the 90-second trailer, which features little dialogue and a slow version of Somewhere.

Rita Moreno, who won an Academy Award for playing Anita in the 1961 film adaptation, is also seen as Valentino, a gender-swapped version of the character Doc.

West Side Story, originally a 1957 Broadway musical, marks the first time Spielberg has directed a musical film.

It will feature the songs from the 1961 version, with a new screenplay inspired by the original stage musical.

It is scheduled for release on December 10, exactly 60 years after the original film was released in the US.

More in this section

93rd Academy Awards Sir Anthony Hopkins: Veteran actor known for the terrifying Hannibal Lecter
Anthony Hopkins hails Chadwick Boseman in Oscars speech from Wales Anthony Hopkins hails Chadwick Boseman in Oscars speech from Wales
The 81st Academy Awards - Preparations - Los Angeles Milestones reached and records broken at this year’s Oscars
oscarswestsideplace: uk
The 93rd Academy Awards - Los Angeles

Daniel Kaluuya’s historic Oscars win ‘will mean so much to so many’

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices