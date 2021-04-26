Oscars 2021: Full list of winners from the 93rd Academy Awards

Oscars 2021: Full list of winners from the 93rd Academy Awards
Emerald Fennell at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 03:30
PA Reporters

Hollywood has crowned the winners of the 2021 Oscars ceremony.

Moving drama Nomadland and Sir Anthony Hopkins are among the winners.

Here is a list of winners for the 93rd Oscars:

Best picture: Nomadland

Best actor: Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Best actress: Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Best supporting actress: Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Best director: Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Best animated feature film: Soul

Best cinematography: Erik Messerschmidt (Mank)

Best film editing: Mikkel EG Nielsen (Sound Of Metal)

Best costume design: Ann Roth (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Best original score: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (Soul)

Best original song: Fight For You (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Adapted screenplay: The Father – Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Original screenplay: Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Best production design: Mank

Best make-up and hairstyling: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best sound: Sound Of Metal

Best live-action short film: Two Distant Strangers

Best visual effects: Tenet

Best documentary feature: My Octopus Teacher

Best international feature: Another Round (Denmark)

Best animated short: If Anything Happens I Love You

Best documentary short: Colette

oscarswinnersplace: uk
