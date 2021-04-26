Glenn Close stuns social media with Oscar ceremony dance

Glenn Close has stunned social media by dancing to “Da Butt” at the Academy Awards ceremony.

The star, who was nominated for the best supporting actress award for her role in Hillbilly Elegy, was called “legendary” by a social media user for the spontaneous dance at the ceremony.

“Wait a second, that’s Da Butt,” she said before getting up and dancing to the song.

She said at the ceremony: “Da Butt was a classic song by the great Washington DC go-go band EU… shout out to Sugar Bear and Backyard Band.”

Close lost out on the best supporting actress award, with Yuh-Jung Youn scooping up the prize for her role in Minari.