Glenn Close stuns social media with Oscar ceremony dance

Glenn Close stuns social media with Oscar ceremony dance
Glenn Close (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 03:15
Emily Chudy, PA

Glenn Close has stunned social media by dancing to “Da Butt” at the Academy Awards ceremony.

The star, who was nominated for the best supporting actress award for her role in Hillbilly Elegy, was called “legendary” by a social media user for the spontaneous dance at the ceremony.

“Wait a second, that’s Da Butt,” she said before getting up and dancing to the song.

She said at the ceremony: “Da Butt was a classic song by the great Washington DC go-go band EU… shout out to Sugar Bear and Backyard Band.”

Close lost out on the best supporting actress award, with Yuh-Jung Youn scooping up the prize for her role in Minari.

More in this section

93rd Academy Awards - Arrivals Chloe Zhao makes Oscar history with directing win
93rd Academy Awards - Arrivals Emerald Fennell and Daniel Kaluuya among early Oscar winners
Old Hollywood glamour rules the Oscars red carpet Old Hollywood glamour rules the Oscars red carpet
oscarscloseplace: uk
93rd Academy Awards - Arrivals

Oscars 2021: Full list of winners from the 93rd Academy Awards

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices