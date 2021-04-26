Old Hollywood glamour rules the Oscars red carpet

Old Hollywood glamour is all about opulence: think big skirts, luscious hair and deep red lips.

The Academy Awards red carpet saw plenty of this, with many celebs luxuriating in classic outfits.

This is not to say the fashion was boring, instead it was a chance to go over the top and bring a bit of drama to the red carpet.

It was also an opportunity for stars to play around with the idea of Hollywood glamour, modernising it and making it their own.

Amanda Seyfried (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Amanda Seyfried is no stranger to elegance on the red carpet, and was no different for the Oscars.

The Mank star wore a cherry red Armani gown with a big skirt, matching lips and flapper-inspired updo.

Vanessa Kirby (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Pieces Of A Woman actor Vanessa Kirby chose a striking Gucci dress, reminiscent of Gwyneth Paltrow’s pale pink Ralph Lauren gown from the 1999 Oscars.

Kirby gave her look an edge with slicked back hair and dark berry lips.

Halle Berry (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Halle Berry modelled a short new haircut for the evening, but it was her purple dress we could not take our eyes off: with a timeless sweetheart neckline and plenty of layers of tulle.

Angela Bassett (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Angela Bassett showed bigger is better on the red carpet, when it comes to sleeves, that is.

The 62-year-old wore a bright red gown with a sweetheart neckline, voluminous sleeves and a train for good measure.

Bassett left us asking the question: does she ever age?

Reese Witherspoon (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Reese Witherspoon is not one to take risks on the red carpet: instead, she tends to fall back on the simple but effective formula of bright colours and classic cuts.

She chose a multi-toned red Dior dress for this year’s ceremony, paired with poker straight hair and Bulgari jewels.

H.E.R. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

H.E.R.’s outfit might not be classed as old Hollywood glamour, the singer wore a purple hooded jumpsuit with a train and plenty of sequins, her beauty look was with her hair in long, subtle waves past her waistline.

Zendaya (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Another celeb opting for long, wavy hair was Zendaya, who was presenting at this year’s ceremony.

Her stand-out look was a sleek yellow Valentino strapless gown, with a rib cut-out that seems to be particularly popular this year.

As bold as the dress might be, what is perhaps most impressive is the massive Bulgari double necklace she accessorised with.

Laura Dern (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Laura Dern’s look was all business up top and party on the bottom; her black turtleneck was brought to life with a white feathered skirt.