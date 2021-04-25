Riz Ahmed and wife Fatima Farheen Mirza among Oscar red carpet royalty

Riz Ahmed and wife Fatima Farheen Mirza among Oscar red carpet royalty
Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza arrive at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Sun, 25 Apr, 2021 - 23:31
Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed and his wife, novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza, made their Oscars red carpet debut as the 93rd award ceremony got under way.

British actor Ahmed, 38, is nominated in the best actor category for Sound Of Metal.

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza arrive at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)

He revealed in January this year that he and US writer Mirza had tied the knot.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ahmed joked about their supposed “secret” wedding.

He told Fallon: “It’s a weird one because we live in a social media age if you don’t get on the megaphone about stuff it’s like, it’s a secret. But I never know how much is oversharing.”

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza at Union Station in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Mirza is a New York Times best-selling author whose books include A Place For Us. She was raised in California, according to her website.

Ahmed’s portrayal of a drummer losing his hearing in Sound Of Metal has garnered him award season prestige.

More in this section

93rd Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars: How the socially distanced red carpet looked
Academy awards fashion 2021: Colourful fashion kicks off the Oscars red carpet Academy awards fashion 2021: Colourful fashion kicks off the Oscars red carpet
The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Glenn Close among stars sharing behind-the-scenes Oscars prep
oscarsahmedplace: uk
93rd Academy Awards - Arrivals

Sparkles, sequins and sneakers made for a joyous Oscars red carpet

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices