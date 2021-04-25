Academy awards fashion 2021: Colourful fashion kicks off the Oscars red carpet

Colman Domingo and Ariana DeBose at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Sun, 25 Apr, 2021 - 22:30
Prudence Wade, PA

After more than a year of awards shows held either virtually or only partially in person, the 93rd Academy Awards represented something of a return to form.

While it might have been a more scaled-back red carpet than usual, the ceremony was an in-person affair – meaning no technical glitches or Hollywood stars wearing hoodies instead of tuxedos.

The early arrivals were a sign of things to come, with colour and exuberant fashion being the name of the game…

Colman Domingo (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Showing real experimentation with menswear, Colman Domingo wore a bright, custom-made fuschia ensemble by Versace. He wrote on Instagram: “Composed of a suit jacket with a peak lapel, enriched by an embroidery with an liquid effect made of 4500 precious Swarovski crystals and sequins that cover the shoulders of the jacket in a degrade effect. A shirt in tone with the same embroidered placket, the vest and the trousers with smoking bands, as well as the golden buttons with a Medusa detail complete the look. 150 hrs of embroidery work!”

Ariana DeBose (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Continuing the theme of candy colours is Ariana DeBose, who is set to play Anita in this year’s adaptation of West Side Story. She walked the red carpet in a bright orange one shouldered dress, with delicate Grecian detailing.

Paul Raci, left, and Liz Hanley Raci (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Paul Raci – who is nominated for best supporting actor for his role in Sound Of Metal – kept things classic in a black double-breasted suit, but his wife Liz Hanley Raci more than made up for it in the colour stakes with an elegant turquoise gown.

Tiara Thomas (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Tiara Thomas used colour blocking to make a statement on the red carpet, wearing an all-white tuxedo-style outfit with feathered detailing and a major diamond pendant necklace.

Thomas Vinterberg, left, and Helene Reingaard Neumann (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Thomas Vinterberg – nominated for best director for his film Another Round – opted for a sleek white tuxedo, while wife and actor Helene Reingaard Neumann donned an ethereal high-necked baby blue gown with subtle sequins.

Emerald Fennell (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Patterns are something of a rarity on the red carpet – but Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell shows us how it is done in a floaty floral gown in purple and green hues.

