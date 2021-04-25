Glenn Close among stars sharing behind-the-scenes Oscars prep

Glenn Close (Ian West/PA)
Sun, 25 Apr, 2021 - 22:14
Emily Chudy, PA

Glenn Close shared a glamorous behind-the-scenes photo of herself getting ready for the Oscars as she led the stars posting on social media ahead of the ceremony.

The star, who is nominated for the best supporting actress award for her role in Hillbilly Elegy, shared a photo of herself relaxing with a drink ahead of the ceremony.

She posted the photo, which shows her hair being styled, to Instagram along with a champagne emoji.

(Christina Oh/@agentoh)

Minari producer Christina Oh shared a photo of nine-year-old Alan Kim, who plays David in the film, wearing a suit and holding his Oscars invitation on the way to the ceremony.

“My dapper +1” she said in an Instagram story.

Alan Kim himself then posted a photo of his full outfit while walking his dog Cream ahead of the awards.

Laura Dern posted on Saturday, revealing to followers that she has had a Covid-19 test ahead of presenting an award at the Oscars.

The Marriage Story star, who won best supporting actress for her role in the film last year, will be presenting this year’s best supporting actress award.

Posting a photo of herself holding a swab, she wrote on Instagram, “Oscars prep!”

Daniel Pemberton, nominee for Best Original Song with Hear My Voice from The Trial Of The Chicago 7, shared a backstage photo of himself wearing eye masks and having his hair done.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Let’s Gooooooooooo!”

Maria Bakalova, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, posted a glamorous behind-the-scenes shot of her Louis Vuitton gown.

“I still cannot believe this is happening to me.

“This has been a dream come true,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Congratulations to all of my fellow nominees.

“I am truly so humbled and honoured to be nominated alongside such talented artists.”

