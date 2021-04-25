Stars pay tribute to fashion designer Alber Elbaz

Kim Kardashian, Sarah Jessica Parker and Stella McCartney have paid tribute to fashion designer Alber Elbaz.

The Israeli designer, who was best known for his association with France’s Lanvin fashion house, died at the age of 59.

Kardashian wrote: “When I heard the news of his passing today my heart broke….

“Alber dressed me for my first Vogue cover and gifted me with the cover dress to hold on to that memory forever.

“Then Alber and Lanvin dressed me to the first Met Ball I was invited to on my own. Our fittings were filled with laughs and hugs! What a sweet soul. I will cherish all of our memories forever,” she wrote on Instagram.

Stella McCartney said the designer “was a light like no other in the world”.

“In fashion, his immense talent shone so bright that it tore up the conventions and wrapped a million souls in happiness when they wore his creations,” she said.

Sex And The City star Parker said the designer “always left little notes inside parcels”.

“I have saved these and every box, container and pin he ever sent my way. And more importantly, innumerable memories.

“Treasures ever more so dear.” He “inspired, loved and brought joy to every occasion,” she said.

Actress Lily Collins said the designer had the “biggest heart”.

“Thank you for bringing such magic into my life and such art into the world,” she wrote.

“Your positive energy was nothing short of inspirational and I feel incredibly grateful to have witnessed your genius.”

A spokesperson for luxury conglomerate Richemont told CNN that Elbaz died on Saturday from Covid-19.