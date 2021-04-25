Kate Garraway reveals ‘desperate’ messages husband sent from hospital

Derek Draper was in hospital for a year after being admitted with coronavirus symptoms and being placed in a coma
Kate Garraway reveals ‘desperate’ messages husband sent from hospital
Kate Garraway (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sun, 25 Apr, 2021 - 14:45
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Kate Garraway has told of the “desperate” messages her husband sent from hospital.

Derek Draper, 53, was in hospital for a year after being admitted with coronavirus symptoms and being placed in a coma.

He has now returned home, where he is receiving care.

In her new memoir The Power Of Hope, serialised in The Mail on Sunday, Garraway says her husband’s “messages became more and more desperate”.

“‘I don’t think you realise how bad it is,’ he wrote one evening.

“‘It is unimaginable. I literally feel like I’m drowning and every breath is my last.'”

Previously, as he prepared to be driven to hospital in an ambulance, he had told her: “‘This is not the last time you will see me. It isn’t.’

“But”, Garraway writes, “I knew he would never have said that if at least a small part of him hadn’t been wondering if it was.”

The Good Morning Britain host has since spoken of the former political adviser’s return to the family this month.

“It’s been wonderful having Derek home and there are lots of little positives,” she has said.

